Neighborhoods recovering after Ida tears path of destruction through DC region

Utility crews were out in force Thursday morning assessing damage and repairing downed power lines a day after the remnants of what was once Hurricane Ida tore through the region.

The FOX 5 Weather Team says three separate reports of tornadoes were made Wednesday – one on the Eastern Shore, one in Charles County and a third in the Annapolis area -- as severe storms struck.

In Annapolis, about 100 homes and businesses were damaged by powerful winds that also brought down tree limbs and power lines. Utility crews say to report all downed wires and to treat them all as if they were live.

Maryland Governor Larry Hogan will visit Annapolis and Edgewater Thursday to assess the storm damage firsthand.

FREDERICK COUNTY SCHOOLS CLOSE THURSDAY AFTER REMNANTS OF IDA CREATE HAVOC ACROSS REGION

Tornado watches remained in effect for the Washington-Baltimore region into Wednesday afternoon and evening. Earlier in the morning, heavy rains flooded an apartment complex in Rockville and left one person dead. A person who was unaccounted for was later located.

