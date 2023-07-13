Maryland health officials announce first heat-related death of 2023

The Maryland Department of Health announced the first reported heat-related death of 2023 in the state.

Officials say the deceased was a 52-year-old man from Cecil County.

"We are very saddened to report our first heat-related death of the season," said Deputy Secretary for Public Health Services Nilesh Kalyanaraman. "As we experience more hot days like today, this tragedy reminds us of how important it is to take every precaution to avoid overheating. Also, be sure to check on family and neighbors who are at risk for heat-related illness."

During the 2022 extreme heat season, Maryland had five heat-related deaths.

The Health Department encourages residents to check on high-risk individuals — those under age 5 or over age 65, people with chronic illnesses, people taking certain medications, and those who are exercising or working outdoors — when temperatures are high.

They also say never leave children or pets in a car for any time during hot weather — even with the windows cracked.

To help cope with hot weather, health officials suggest :

Drinking plenty of fluids

Avoiding alcohol, caffeine and overly-sweetened beverages

Wearing loose-fitting, lightweight, and light-colored clothing

Avoiding direct sunlight and wear sunscreen; stay in the shade when possible

Avoiding salt tablets unless advised by a doctor to take them

And lowering outdoor activity: schedule physical activity in the morning or evening, when it’s cooler, and take short breaks if necessary.

Temperatures are expected to remain in the mid-to-upper 90s across the DMV through the weekend. Thursday's forecast has high temps in the mid-90s with a heat index near 100 degrees.