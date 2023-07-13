Hot, humid Thursday with highs in the upper-90s; severe storms possible for parts of DC region

A very hot and humid start Thursday across the D.C. region with the possibility of severe thunderstorms later this afternoon and evening.

A dry start for the area with temperatures in the mid-to upper-90s.

Scattered storms are expected later this afternoon and into tonight. FOX 5’s Tucker Barnes says some of the storms could be severe.

Image 1 of 5 ▼ Hot, humid Thursday with highs in the mid-90s; severe storms possible for parts of DC region

The National Weather Service says there is the threat for damaging winds and flash flooding. An isolated tornado risk is also possible for areas west of I-81.

Temperatures in the 90s continue into the weekend.