Maryland Governor Larry Hogan receives COVID-19 vaccine

Maryland’s governor and other state leaders publicly received the COVID-19 vaccine Monday as the state prepares to moved forward in its coronavirus vaccination plan.

Maryland Governor Larry Hogan, first lady Yumi Hogan, and Lieutenant Governor Boyd Rutherford all received vaccine at the State House in Annapolis. Earlier this month, Hogan announced the state will move forward in its vaccination plan to include teachers and residents over the age of 75.

Phase 1B, which is based on the recommendations of the Federal Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices, will also include special needs group homes, high-risk inmates, developmentally disabled populations, child care, and education staff.

The Maryland State Department of Education will begin coordinating with county school systems to get teachers and critical staff vaccinated during Phase 1B, according to the governor. Based on the current rate of allocation, Hogan anticipates the state will be able to move into Phase 1B by the end of January.

The state's Phase 1C plan, which includes all Marylanders between the ages of 65 to 74, and workers in additional critical sectors, including grocery stores, public transit, agricultural production, and manufacturing is expected to begin sometime in March.