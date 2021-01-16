Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan posts pic after cancer surgery: 'No pain, no gain'

article

Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan is in a fighting mood after surgery removing cancer cells from his face.

Hogan tweeted this photo with bandages on his face and words of encouragement for the Baltimore Ravens before the team's playoff game Saturday night against Buffalo:

Hogan underwent outpatient surgery for "early stage basal and squamos cell carcinoma" on his face and shoulder on Friday.

The Associated Press reported that in early 2018, Hogan was treated for the same type of cancer.

Hogan also notably battled non-Hodgkin's lymphoma in 2015 and celebrated being five years cancer free from it last fall.

The Ravens' divisional round playoff game kicks off at 8:15 p.m. in Buffalo.