Maryland's Phase 1B COVID-19 vaccination plan to include teachers, residents over 75

Maryland Governor Larry Hogan announced Tuesday a new phase in the state's COVID-19 vaccination plan, which will include teachers and residents over the age of 75.

During an evening press conference, Hogan said Phase 1B, which is based on the recommendations of the Federal Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices, will also include special needs group homes, high-risk inmates, developmentally disabled populations, child care, and education staff.

The Maryland State Department of Education will begin coordinating with county school systems to get teachers and critical staff vaccinated during Phase 1B, according to Hogan.

Meanwhile, the governor also announced the state's new Phase 1C plan, which includes all Marylanders between the ages of 65 to 74, and workers in additional critical sectors, including grocery stores, public transit, agricultural production, and manufacturing.

Based on the current rate of allocation, Hogan says he anticipates the state will be able to move into Phase 1B by the end of January. Phase 1C can be expected sometime in March.

To stay informed on and determine when you will be eligible for COVID-19 vaccines, Marylanders are encouraged to text MDREADY to 898-211 or visit: http://covidlink.maryland.gov