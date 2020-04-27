Maryland Department of Health to release nursing home data related to COVID-19

Starting this week, Maryland's coronavirus resource website will begin displaying data related to COVID-19 cases and fatalities associated with nursing homes, assisted living facilities and other similar facilities in the state.

CORONAVIRUS RESOURCES: Everything You Need to Know

On Monday, Governor Larry Hogan directed the Maryland Department of Health to publish the data on the state's website.

“As we plan our recovery, we are taking additional steps to protect our most vulnerable citizens, including older Marylanders. Keeping Marylanders informed and being transparent with the facts continues to be at the heart of our response to COVID-19. We are grateful to the staff in our nursing homes working around the clock to save lives," said Gov. Hogan.

Download the FOX 5 DC News App for Local Breaking News and Weather

For weeks, FOX 5 has been following a coronavirus outbreak at a senior living facility in Charles County.

Read related stories below:

Advertisement

Possible cluster of COVID-19 cases reported at Charles County nursing home

Nearly 100 coronavirus cases connected to Sagepoint Senior Living, source says

Family disputes claims they were given info about COVID-19 outbreak at Sagepoint Senior Living Services

FOX 5 continues to seek answers on Sagepoint Senior Living in Charles County

Maryland Governor’s Office says state 'Strike Team' sent to Sagepoint

Sagepoint Senior Living addresses coronavirus concerns in video posted to YouTube