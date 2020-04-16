Possible cluster of COVID-19 cases reported at Charles County nursing home

A staff member at a senior living facility in Charles County told FOX 5 about a possible coronavirus outbreak of COVID-19.

On Thursday, a staff member at Sagepoint Senior Living Services in La Plata told us about the conditions inside.

She said that she personally knows more than 90 of residents and staff members who tested positive, including herself.

FOX 5's Ike Ejiochi spoke with Dr. Howard Haft with the Maryland Department of Health who did not tell us the specific number of positive cases or deaths inside Sagepoint.

Haft did say that there are around 150 positive COVID-19 cases in senior living facilities across the county.

