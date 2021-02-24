Maryland continues push to get health insurance to unemployed

As Maryland state lawmakers work to improve the unemployment benefits program, they're also looking at a very simple step that some say could be a big help for people in need of health insurance.

Download the FOX 5 DC News App for Local Breaking News and Weather

Testimony was heard in the House Tuesday on a bill aimed at improving Maryland's unemployment program.

One small step with a potentially huge impact, could be adding a little box that you can check when you sign up for unemployment benefits- to indicate whether you are also in need of health insurance.

FRAUDSTERS FLOOD MARYLAND LABOR DEPARTMENT WITH FAKE UNEMPLOYMENT CLAIMS

Maryland added a similar check box on income tax forms in 2019 and Vincent DeMarco with the Maryland Citizens' Health Initiative says targeting people as they sign up for unemployment would be even more helpful. He says there are an estimated 130,000 Marylanders eligible for free or discounted health insurance who aren't taking advantage of it.

Advertisement

The bill, HB1002, proposed by Del. Lorig Charkoudian (D) -Montgomery County, has a number of other key goals including increasing the number of staff in the Labor Department and raising the standard for getting unemployment payments out within three weeks to 92 percent of the time.

If you are uninsured, go to marylandhealthconnection.gov to see what coverage options may be available to you.