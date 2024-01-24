Maryland brothers arrested for stealing $3.5M in lottery scheme

Two brothers were indicted by a federal grand jury for a lottery scheme where victims were led to believe they won the lottery, but were required to send money in advance for taxes and fees.

Dwayne Henry, 32, and Wayne Henry, 34, both of Landover Hills, Maryland, were indicted for conspiracy to commit mail fraud.

Officials say between October 2020 and December 2023, the Henry brothers would contact their victims by mail and over the phone and convince them they won millions of dollars in a lottery of sweepstakes.

The catch was, the victims were told they had to send payment in advance by wire transfer, gift cards or by sending cash for taxes and fees before they could receive their money.

The duo allegedly used a fake address and a fake name – Anthony Henry – to mail lottery solicitations and suitcases that were supposed to have the victims' winnings.

In one instance, an unnamed victim was sent a metal briefcase they were led to believe contained $5.5 million – but the suitcase was locked and would only open with a code that they were to receive after the victim sent money for taxes and fees. The victim was also told that if they tried to open the briefcase by force without first receiving the code, the money would be destroyed by an exploding ink pack.

According to the indictment, the victims sent more than $3.5 million to the brothers.

Dwayne and Wayne Henry face 20 years in federal prison if they are convicted of mail fraud conspiracy.