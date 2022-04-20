Maryland agrees to contract extension with women's basketball coach Brenda Frese

Maryland has agreed to extend women’s basketball coach Brenda Frese’s contract through the 2028-29 season.

The school announced the move Tuesday. Frese has led Maryland to three Final Fours, including a national championship in 2006. The Terrapins made it to the Sweet 16 this season for the 10th time under Frese.

COLLEGE PARK, MARYLAND - FEBRUARY 25: Head coach Brenda Frese of the Maryland Terrapins watches the game against the Indiana Hoosiers at Xfinity Center on February 25, 2022 in College Park, Maryland. (Photo by G Fiume/Getty Images) Expand

Maryland has made the NCAA Tournament in 18 of her 20 seasons as coach.

Frese was named the AP’s coach of the year in 2021.

Frese is 592-170 in 23 years as a head coach, including 535-140 at Maryland.