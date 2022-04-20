DC United Head Coach Hernán Losada fired; Assistant Coach assumes interim role

D.C. United has announced that Head Coach Hernán Losada has been fired and will depart the organization effective immediately. Assistant Coach Chad Ashton will assume the role of Interim Head Coach.

Argentine Hernán Losada was appointed as Head Coach in January 2021 when he joined the club from Belgian First Division side Beerschot as the youngest coach in Major League Soccer.

WASHINGTON, DC - APRIL 17: Head coach Hernán Losada of D.C. United watches play against the New York City FC in the first half of the MLS match at Audi Field on April 17, 2021 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Patrick McDermott/Getty Images)

"We’d like to thank Hernán for his time at the club and the energy he brought, as well as the attack-minded, front-foot philosophy and style of play he instilled within our club," said Kasper. "We wish him great success moving forward."

Ashton first joined D.C. United’s technical staff in 2007 as an Assistant Coach where he helped guide the team to the Supporters’ Shield in his first season, as well as two Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup’s in 2008 and 2013. He also spent time in an interim head coaching capacity for the final seven matches of the 2020 MLS Regular Season, where he improved the team's performance.

"We believe that Chad’s ability to prepare for upcoming opponents and man manage players and in-game strategic match situations paired with his knowledge of the league will provide a springboard to further progress our style of play and enable us to compete at a higher-level as we push forward for a successful season," said Dave Kasper, President of Soccer Operations for D.C. United.