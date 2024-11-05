MD 6th Congressional District live results: Parrott vs McClain Delaney

Polls close in Maryland at 8:00 p.m. on Election Day. See the results in real time.

Having trouble viewing live election results? Click here.

April McClain Delaney, the Democratic nominee and former Commerce Department official, is facing Republican Neil Parrott, a former state lawmaker running for the seat for the third time.

The 6th District, which includes Allegany, Garrett, and Washington Counties in western Maryland, plus Frederick County and part of Montgomery County, has leaned Democratic in recent years but it's no stranger to competitive races.

Redistricting also made the district friendlier to GOP candidates, although the last elected Republican was former Congressman Roscoe Bartlett, who was defeated in a narrow re-election bid in 2012 by John Delaney. He vacated the seat in 2020 in favor of a short-lived bid for the Democratic presidential nomination.

Delaney's campaign has focused heavily on abortion rights, a key issue for Democrats across the country. To that end, McClain-Delaney's campaign has rolled out ads assailing Parrott's past votes against strengthening spousal rape laws and pro-choice efforts, and citing her four daughters as her inspiration for getting into the race.

Meanwhile, Parrott centered his message on the economy and inflation. He's also getting major support from the House Freedom Caucus and its new leader, Rep. Andy Harris, who is currently the sole Republican member of the Maryland congressional delegation.

