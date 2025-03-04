Manassas woman's attorney criticizes grand jury process in estranged husband's murder case

The Brief Attorney criticizes grand jury process in Manassas woman's murder case. Latoya Crabbe indicted for first-degree murder, claiming self-defense. Prosecutors allege deleted Ring video footage indicates premeditation.



The attorney for a Manassas woman due back in court Tuesday appears to be criticizing the grand jury process after his client, who claims self-defense in the alleged murder of her estranged husband, was recently indicted for first-degree murder.

According to FOX 5's Stephanie Ramirez, Latoya Crabbe is scheduled to appear at 10 a.m. on a first-degree murder charge after the second-degree murder charge against her was dropped last week.

Crabbe had been released from jail recently, but prosecutors told FOX 5 they expected she would face the more serious charge, despite both she and her family continuing to claim she acted in self-defense.

The case stems from the fatal shooting last October inside the family's Brinkley Lane home in Manassas. Police arrived to find Curtis Crabbe suffering from a fatal gunshot wound, immediately arresting Latoya.

Prosecutors allege premeditation in murder case

Latoya Crabbe claims she was in the process of a divorce and evicting her husband, who allegedly sent a text threatening to hurt everyone in the home days before.

Prosecutors are not accepting the self-defense claim because they believe Crabbe deleted Ring camera video footage inside the home after the shooting, indicating premeditation — something her attorney denies.

Manassas woman's attorney criticizes grand jury process

David R. Daugherty of The Daugherty Law Firm released the following statement to FOX:

"We are not surprised at all in the "Grand Jury" indictment because the grand jury process has always been a rubber-stamp for the government’s accusations against citizens (not just in this county, but everywhere in the United States). It’s a closed-door hearing where the only thing the panel hears is a barebones synopsis of what the government believes their evidence will prove. The only time in 17 years I’ve ever seen or heard of the grand-jury not returning an indictment sought by the government is the rare occasion that the investigating officer/detective did not show up to the grand jury hearing.

LaToya will be processed on the new charge and released on pre-trial supervision, which we are glad that the government has agreed. However, we maintain supervision is unnecessary for a woman who clearly only acted in order to protect herself and her family from a man with demonstrable bad intentions who also had a violent past."

