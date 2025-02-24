The Brief A Manassas woman accused of killing her estranged husband in a domestic dispute has been released on bond. LaToya Crabbe says she was acting in self-defense when she killed Curtis Crabbe on Oct. 21, 2024. She was initially charged with second-degree murder and the use of a firearm in the commission of a felony. It appears prosecutors now plan to upgrade her charges to first-degree murder.



A Manassas woman charged with shooting and killing her estranged husband spoke to FOX 5 on Monday, saying she was only defending herself and that her side of the story should be heard.

Last Friday, a judge agreed to let LaToya Crabbe out on bond. Throughout the case, she has consistently argued she was acting in self-defense.

Wife Claims Self-Defense

What She Says:

LaToya Crabbe would not discuss the particulars leading up to the shooting in the basement of the home she shared with her husband, Curtis, and their three kids on Oct. 21, 2024. But she told FOX 5 on Monday that she felt her life was in danger.

"I thought I was going to die. I was very confident I was going to die," Crabbe said. "The fact that my only choices that day were to either die or go to jail is not a fair choice to put somebody through."

When police arrived at the home on Brinkley Lane following a report of a shooting, they found Curtis Crabbe suffering from a fatal gunshot wound and LaToya Crabbe was immediately detained. She was charged with second-degree murder and the use of a firearm in the commission of a felony.

LaToya Crabbe says she was in the process of getting a divorce, trying to evict Curtis from the home and days before the shooting, Curtis Crabbe allegedly sent a text to his wife saying that he would hurt everyone in the house, then set it on fire, adding she’d never see their three kids again.

LaToya Crabbe’s mother, Marylin Martin, says the couple’s three children were inside the home when the shooting happened. Martin tells FOX 5 she doesn’t know exactly what happened in the basement of the home but says she is sure that her daughter was protecting herself.

"For her to do that, her life was on the line. There’s no other way to explain it. Her life was on the line," Martin told FOX 5 back in January. "Her only intent was to stop the threat. That was her only intent was to stay alive and stop the threat."

Released on Bond

What's next:

Multiple attempts at bond were denied until last Friday. In short, prosecutors announced their intention not to prosecute the second-degree murder charge she faces now because they planned to upgrade to a first-degree charge.

Prosecutors allege that LaToya deleted Ring camera footage from inside the home shortly after the shooting, arguing that shows premeditation. LaToya’s attorney denies that and says even if it did, that doesn’t prove any premeditation.

So, while LaToya Crabbe awaits a possible first-degree murder charge, the judge allowed for her to be out on bond. She told FOX 5 she knows she could be in jail again if or when that charge comes, and is eager to resolve this.

"I want to be able to have my day in court and prove my innocence and I want to do that as quickly as possible so I can know that I can be there for my children, that I can go to be able to financially provide for ourselves and just put the case behind me," Crabbe said.

Curtis Crabbe’s family has consistently declined to speak with the media, and did so again today.

LaToya Crabbe’s defense team has argued the Commonwealth is acting in bad faith and has consistently argued charges should be dropped, believing prosecutors are delaying the case to keep LaToya Crabbe in jail.

The Commonwealth’s Attorney declined to comment on the case, but pushed back, saying there are cases where evidence comes to light and charges are amended.