Manassas Park police chief says search for missing mother Mamta Kafle is 'promising'

Manassas Park Chief Mario Lugo described the search for Mamta Kafle as "promising" after new leads and tips emerged in the investigation.

"We located additional evidence, but unfortunately, I can’t disclose what they are right now. We are making progress," Chief Lugo told FOX 5 exclusively.

On Tuesday afternoon, detectives executed another search warrant at Kafle’s residence, combing through new evidence to determine what led to her disappearance.

"I don’t believe she is still alive at this point," Chief Lugo added.

Kafle’s husband, Naresh Bhatt, 37, is currently in jail without bond, charged with concealing her body.

During his bond hearing on Monday, his defense attorney noted that he sold his car days before his arrest.

Police confirmed they have possession of Bhatt's Tesla, which had been sold to a dealership.

"That is one of the search warrants where we are waiting on results. But he did sell the car, and we were able to retrieve it," Chief Lugo said.

Outside Tuesday evening's city council meeting, the community gathered again, holding signs demanding "Justice for Mamta."

"We still want them to know that we need some type of closure. We need to have her home," said Prabha Deuja.

Mamta’s former roommate and friend, Nadia Navarro, also spoke during the public comment period, urging city leaders to provide more resources for women dealing with domestic violence — a topic that was also raised in court.

"I’ve received a lot of messages from women who didn’t have the courage to leave. Seeing Mamta’s story reminded me of something I’m going through. Recently, one woman even left her husband because of this story. It gave her the courage to leave," Navarro said.

Chief Lugo expressed his solidarity with the community, saying he is doing everything he can to bring them closure.

"We want the same thing — justice for Mamta. We want to figure out what happened and hold whoever is responsible accountable," he said.

Reflecting on Kafle’s life, Chief Lugo added, "Just hearing how she was as a mother — it’s inspiring. It shows us that these people really care about her."

At Tuesday’s meeting, FOX 5 attempted to get a comment from Manassas Park Mayor Jeanette Rishell, but she declined the request.