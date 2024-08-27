Police conduct new search at Mamta Kafle's Manassas Park home; husband remains in jail

article

Prince William County authorities have conducted another search at the home of Naresh Bhatt, who remains in jail on a felony charge of concealing a dead body in connection with his wife’s disappearance.

Bhatt, 37, was arrested last week in connection to the disappearance of his wife Mamta Kafle Bhatt, 28, who was last seen in late July.

"We have conducted several searches for Mamta and continue to search for her. Today, we have executed another search warrant at the residence for additional evidence. Evidence we are looking for cannot be disclosed at this time. We are following up on tips we receive and continue to investigate this case," an email from Manassas Park police chief Mario Lugo read Tuesday.

The search of the couple’s home lasted roughly three hours. It comes one day after a judge denied bond for Bhatt, whose attorney argued in court that there was not enough evidence to hold his client in jail.

Related article

Because Mamta’s body has not been found yet, the formal charge against Bhatt is concealment of a dead body.

Mamta’s case has sparked searches led by both police and the community. Nadia Navarro, a friend of Mamta’s, started a Facebook group dedicated to finding her.

Navarro said there is a plan to expand the searches to Loudoun County and Maryland, if needed.

"One of the findings from the police was that he purchased knives. They cannot find all of those knives that he purchased, so we now know more," Navarro said. "I’m personally also taking steps to protect myself. It’s bad enough to go to a friend’s funeral so young, but it’s worse if they’re in a state that shows how much trauma they experienced."

Related article

These searches are not in collaboration with the police department, Chief Lugo told FOX 5 Tuesday.

"If we identify an area to be searched, we will seek assistance from the community if needed," he wrote in an email.

Navarro was outside of the home Tuesday while police were inside searching.

The last time she was inside was about a week ago before Bhatt was arrested. Friends were celebrating the first birthday of the Bhatt’s daughter.

"We wanted an opportunity for her to feel like a normal kid. Some people have said, oh she might not remember it. She still has emotions. Babies can experience trauma. It’s healthy for them to be around people they know and care about and it’s also an opportunity for us to have donations that came through for her, so we were able to get diapers and baby food," she said.

A preliminary hearing for Bhatt is scheduled for October.