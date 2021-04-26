18-year-old charged after shooting death of two teenagers in Springfield

An 18-year-old Springfield man has been charged with two counts of second-degree murder after Fairfax County Police say he shot two teenagers Sunday.

Fairfax County Police responded to the report of a shooting around 3:18 p.m. in the 8000 block of Winding Way Court in Springfield. Officers found one teenage victim inside the garage suffering from gunshot wounds to the upper body. Despite lifesaving measures by officers, the victim was pronounced deceased by rescue personnel.

A second teenage victim was found in front of a home nearby suffering from a gunshot wound to the upper body. He was taken to the hospital where he later died from his injuries.

FCPD says an investigation revealed there was a previous argument through social media between the involved parties. As a result, four teenagers went to the home to talk to someone who lived there and investigators were told a fight broke out.

During the fight, 18-year-old Zachary Burkard of Springfield shot two of the teenagers who arrived at the home. Burkard remained at the scene and was taken into custody by officers. A firearm was recovered at the scene.

Zachary Burkard (Fairfax County Police Department)

Burkard was charged with two counts of second-degree murder and two counts of using a firearm in the commission of a felony.

FCPD is prohibited from providing information about juvenile victims unless parental consent is provided.

This is an active investigation. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Fairfax County Police Department Major Crimes Bureau at 703-246-7800, option 2. Tips can also be submitted anonymously through Crime Solvers by phone – 1-866-411-TIPS (866-411-8477) or by text – Type "FCCS" plus tip to 847411.

