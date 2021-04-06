Manassas Mall parking lot homicide suspect video released

Prince William County police have released video that they say shows suspects believed to have been responsible for a double shooting outside of the Manassas Mall that left a Baltimore man dead.

Police began investigating after they responded to the mall parking lot on Sudley Road Friday night.

When they arrived, they found 34-year-old Jahmar Latravern Graves of Baltimore and an unidentified 22-year-old suffering from gunshot wounds.

Both were taken to local hospitals, where Graves died.

They say the second victim’s injuries were not life threatening.

Police say the shooting followed an altercation in the parking lot. The suspects fled the scene before officers arrived.

If you can help police in their investigation, call (703) 792-7000.

