Baltimore man killed in double shooting outside Manassas Mall

Police say a Baltimore man is dead after a double shooting Friday night outside Manassas Mall in Virginia.

Authorities say they arrived at 11:16 p.m. Friday to the mall at 8300 Sudley Road in Manassas.

They found two men suffering from gunshot wounds in the mall's parking lot.

One victim: 34-year-old Jahmar Latravern Graves of Baltimore, later died at an area hospital.

Another victim, a 22-year-old man, is expected to survive after being flown to a hospital.

Police say the shooting followed an altercation in the parking lot. The suspects fled the scene before officers arrived.

Detectives are working to establish what led to the shooting and identify the suspects. Anyone with information is asked to call police at (703) 792-7000.

This is a developing story. Check back later for updates.