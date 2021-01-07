Manassas man shoots his family, a driver, then kills himself

Prince William County Police say 21-year-old Asa Mitchell of Manassas shot four of his family members inside his home and later, a passing driver in Fauquier County.

Around 6 p.m. on Wednesday night, Prince William County Police responded to a domestic related shooting at Mitchell’s home in the 10000 block of Ellis Road in Manassas.

Officers found a 76-year-old woman, 56-year-old woman, and a 16-year-old teenager suffering from gunshot wounds. According to neighbors, that is the grandmother, mother, and brother of the shooter.

All three victims were rushed to the hospital in critical condition where they are still recovering.

The fourth victim, 55-year-old Eric Mitchell, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Mitchell drove off in his family’s gold Honda after the shootings to Fauquier County. According to investigators, he crashed into a few trees. A driver passing by stopped to help. Police say there was an encounter between the two before Mitchell shot and killed the man.

The Fauquier County sheriff's office has not identified the driver who was shot and killed.

Police say Mitchell ran away from that scene and turned the gun on himself. He died from an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound to the head.

There will be no prosecution in this case since Mitchell is dead.

Prince William County Police are waiting for the family members to recover at the hospital before they question them about what happened to find out the motive.

