Man wanted for aggravated rape in El Salvador deported, officials say

A man wanted for aggravated rape in El Salvador has been deported from Virginia.

Enforcement and Removal Operations in D.C. deported Jose Fredis Carranza del Cid, 29, on October 27.

The government of El Salvador issued an arrest warrant for Carranza del Cid for aggravated rape back in March 2014.

Since entering the U.S. illegally at an unknown date, Carranza del Cid was also involved in criminal activity in Virginia. Carranza del Cid was convicted in Roanoke, Virginia, for possession of methamphetamine with the intent to distribute in August 2022. He was sentenced to five years of incarceration.

Carranza del Cid was transferred from Virginia’s Baskerville Correctional Center to ERO Washington's custody on August 31.

After arriving in El Salvador, he was taken into custody by local law enforcement.

"Jose Carranza del Cid allegedly fled justice in his home country and settled here in Virginia, where he continued to disregard the law and cause potential harm to Virginia residents," said ERO Washington, D.C. Assistant Field Office Director Daniel Nichols. "We refuse to sit idly by while criminal elements use our communities as hideouts from law enforcement in their native countries. ERO Washington will not relent in our efforts to apprehend such offenders and return them to the law enforcement agencies seeking to administer justice."