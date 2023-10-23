2 rape suspects arrested at Dulles Airport fleeing to El Salvador: CBP

U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers arrested two Salvadoran men at Dulles International Airport they say were fleeing to El Salvador to avoid separate felony rape charges in Maryland.

Officers arrested 53-year-old Oscar Armando Hernandez Mata on Thursday at the airport's departure gate. Mata was wanted in Montgomery County for felony second degree rape and sexual abuse of a minor. He was living in the country illegally after being ordered removed by an immigration judge in 2006.

Officials say 53-year-old Carlos Ernesto Osorto Molina was apprehended early Friday morning as he attempted to board a different flight to El Salvador. Molina was wanted on a Prince George's County warrant for felony second degree rape.

CBP officers turned both men over to Metropolitan Washington Airports Authority Police.

"The arrests of these two fugitives, accused of rather heinous charges, illustrates Customs and Border Protection's continued commitment to assist our law enforcement partners in ensuring that victims have a voice, and that fugitives of serious crimes have their day in court," said Christine Waugh, CBP's Acting Area Port Director at the Area Port of Washington, D.C. in a statement.