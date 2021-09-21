Man shot, killed overnight in Northeast DC parking lot; police lookout for silver sedan
WASHINGTON - Authorities say a man was shot and killed overnight in Northeast D.C.
Police say they responded to a report of a shooting in the 1800 block of West Virginia Avenue around 12:30 a.m.
Officers say they found a man shot in the parking lot. He was taken to a hospital where he later died.
Investigators are looking for two men in their 30s wearing red/gray hooded sweatshirts, jeans and white shoes driving in a silver sedan.
