Man faces murder charge for 'brutal assault' on senior citizen in Beltsville

A suspect accused of assaulting a senior citizen in Beltsville, Maryland is facing new charges related to the incident.

25-year-old Julias Wright of Fort Washington was indicted on a murder charge Thursday, according to the Prince George's County State's Attorneys Office.

The incident happened in a residential parking lot in the 11300 block of Cherry Hill Road on June 2 around 7:30 p.m.

The "brutal assault" was captured on surveillance video, which Prince George's County Police later released. A suspect can be seen repeatedly striking the victim, who suffered critical injuries.

The 87-year-old victim, Johnny Lee Shepherd, was hospitalized after the incident. He later died in July, according to his obituary.

In addition to Wright, another suspect, 44-year-old Christina Felder, was arrested for the incident.

Julias Wright (L) and Christina Felder (R). PHOTO: Prince George's County Police

According to a preliminary investigation, Felder and Shepherd got into an argument over Felder alleging that Shepherd damaged her car when he opened his car door. During the argument, Felder called Wright to the scene. Police said Felder and Wright were in a relationship together.

PGPD arrested Wright and Felder at a Howard County hotel on June 10.

In addition to the murder charges, Wright had been previously charged with first and second-degree assault and reckless endangerment.

Felder is charged with first and second-degree assault and the solicitation of assault in the second degree. The Prince George's County State's Attorneys Office said Felder is not facing new charges related to the incident.