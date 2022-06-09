Video shows brutal assault on senior citizen in Prince George’s County; police search for suspect

Video showing a brutal assault on a senior citizen in Prince George's County has been released by police as investigators search for the suspect.

The incident happened on June 2 around 7:30 p.m. in a residential parking lot in the 11300 block of Cherry Hill Road in Beltsville.

Download the FOX 5 DC News App for Local Breaking News and Weather

In the surveillance video, a man in his 80s can be seen standing near a building when he's approached by a man wearing a black shirt and blue pants.

The suspect sucker-punches the elderly man, knocking him to the ground. The suspect can then be seen standing over the victim, punching him several more times before stomping on him and kicking him. The suspect then appears to grab the victim and stand on him him before throwing and landing another punch.

SUBSCRIBE TO FOX 5 DC ON YOUTUBE

Police say the elderly man suffered critical injuries. The suspect fled the area in a white pickup truck. Investigators say the assault may have stemmed from a dispute over damage to the door of a car parked in the lot.

Prince George’s County Police

"The brutality of this assault is disturbing. My investigators are committed to identifying and arresting this suspect so he is held accountable for this attack. Our thoughts are with the victim who remains hospitalized with critical injuries. If anyone in the community recognizes this suspect, please call us," said Major Jason Fisher, Commander Beltsville Division, in a statement.

Anyone with information is asked to call detectives at 301-937-0910.