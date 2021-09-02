Man accused of killing mom in Prince George's County now charged in 3 cold case homicides

A man accused of killing his mother at her home in Temple Hills has been charged in three cold case homicides, according to the Metropolitan Police Department.

John Frederick Carrington, 53, was arrested on Sept. 1, charged with the murder of his mother, 71-year-old Johnetta Wormley.

RELATED: Man wanted for killing mom in Prince George's County taken into custody

Police were called to the 2900 block of Brinkley Road around 1:55 p.m. on Aug. 29 for a welfare check. When officers arrived, they found Wormley inside of her home suffering from trauma. She was pronounced dead on the scene.

Following an investigation, detectives developed Carrington as the suspect.

Carrington is also charged in a domestic-related stabbing that occurred in Clinton on Aug. 28. That victim survived her injuries.

He was also charged with trying to rob a gas station on Old Branch Avenue in Clinton early Monday morning.

On Thursday, Sept. 2, detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department announced that Carrington was charged in three other homicides that occured between 1992 and 2010.

Download the FOX 5 DC News App for Local Breaking News and Weather

The first charge was developed from a murder that occurred around 5:45 a.m. on Sunday, Aug. 30, 1992, at T Street NW. Upon arrival, officials found a man suffering from apparent stab wounds. He was taken to a hospital for treatment where he later died. The victim was identified as 29-year-old Charles Boulware, of Northwest, DC.

The second cold case was from Saturday, March 15, 2008. Police were called to North Capitol and Evarts Street NE around 10:27 p.m.

Upon arrival, officers found a man inside of a car with a gunshot wound. DC Fire and Emergency Medical Services responded and said the victim displayed no signs of life. He was transported to the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner where he was identified as 42-year-old Reginald Gaither, of Alexandria.

MORE FROM FOX 5: DC Maserati road rage shooting suspect arrested in Costa Rica

The final cold case Carrington was charged in took place around 7:50 p.m. on Sunday, Dec. 10, 2010 in the 2900 block of Southern Avenue SE. Police found a man who had been shot at the scene and he was taken to the hospital where he was pronounced dead. He was identified as 25-year-old James Campbell, of Bladensburg, MD.

Advertisement

In addition to his previous charges, Carrington has been charged with two counts of first-degree murder while armed and one count of felony murder.