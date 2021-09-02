DC Maserati road rage shooting suspect arrested in Costa Rica

A Maryland man who was caught on camera leaving his Maserati and shooting a woman during a road rage incident on Eastern Avenue, Northeast in D.C. has been arrested in Costa Rica, according to D.C. police.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE: Maserati sought after woman was shot in Northeast DC

D.C. police identified the gunman as 42-year-old Kenneth Miles Davis, Jr. in June – a couple of weeks after the shooting.

Police say they caught up with Davis in Costa Rica today with the help of U.S. Marshals and the Department of Homeland Security.

Download the FOX 5 DC News App for Local Breaking News and Weather

Police began investigating the incident on May 19 when they responded to the scene in the 1600 block of Eastern Avenue, Northeast in D.C.’s Kenilworth neighborhood.

Around 5 p.m., they found the female victim suffering from a gunshot wound.

READ MORE: Maserati road-rage shooting suspect identified by DC police

Police say the injury was not life threatening.

They have charged Davis with assault with a dangerous weapon.

Advertisement

Police say he is currently going through the extradition process.

