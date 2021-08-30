Man wanted for killing mom in Prince George's County, police say

Police in Prince George's County are searching for a man accused of killing his mother at her home in Temple Hills.

John Frederick Carrington, 53, is charged in connection with the murder of his mother, 71-year-old Johnetta Wormley.

Around 1:55 p.m. on Aug. 29, officers were called to the 2900 block of Brinkley Road for a welfare check. When officers arrived, they found Wormley inside of her home suffering from trauma. She was pronounced dead on the scene.

Following an investigation, detectives developed Carrington as the suspect.

Carrington is also charged in a domestic-related stabbing that occurred in Clinton on Saturday. The victim in that case survived her injuries.

He’s also charged with trying to rob a gas station on Old Branch Avenue in Clinton early Monday morning.

Anyone with information on Carrington’s whereabouts is asked to call 301-516-2512 or 911. You can also call Crime Solvers at 1-866-411-TIPS (8477), or click here.