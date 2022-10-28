Man arrested for firing BB gun, smashing multiple car windows in Arlington

Police have arrested a suspect for firing a BB gun at multiple cars in Arlington.

Arlington County Police arrested Luis Tavares Sanchez Manuel, 37, of Capitol Heights, MD and charged him with 12 counts of Destruction of Property. Additional charges are anticipated.

Luis Tavares Sanchez Manuel

Late last week, police began investigating a destruction of property series in which a suspect discharged a BB gun at the windows of parked, unoccupied vehicles causing damage.

During the days that followed, additional incidents occurred during overnight hours in various neighborhoods across the county.

On Thursday night, a patrol officer observed the suspect vehicle traveling on S. Walter Reed Drive. The driver proceeded to a business in the 200 block of S. Glebe Road where officers took him into custody as he was exiting his vehicle.

During a search of the vehicle, a BB gun was recovered.

Manuel is being held without bond in the Arlington County Detention Facility.

Anyone with information that may assist the investigation is asked to contact the Arlington County Police Department’s Tip Line at 703-228-4180 or ACPDTipline@arlingtonva.us.

Information may also be reported anonymously through the Arlington County Crime Solvers hotline at 1-866-411-TIPS (8477).