Video shows possible abduction of a woman in a North Rosslyn neighborhood

Police in Arlington are searching for two men who seemingly abducted a woman in a North Rosslyn neighborhood Thursday evening.

Around 4:36 p.m., officers from the Arlington County Police Department were called to N. Colonial Court at N. Colonial Terrace for the report of a possible abduction.

Upon arrival, officers learned that a witness observed two men exit a gray SUV and stop a woman as she was walking down the sidewalk. Police said the men removed the woman’s backpack, brought her closer to the vehicle and the three entered and drove away.

An additional male suspect observing the incident told a witness it was an "exercise."

Police canvassed the area and spoke with witnesses but have been unable to identify the involved individuals.

To ensure the safety of the woman, police are asking anyone with information that may assist the investigation or who can identify the involved parties to contact the Emergency Communications Center at 703-558-2222 or 911 in an emergency.

Watch surveillance footage of the incident below: