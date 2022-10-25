Vandals smash windows of over 20 vehicles in Arlington

Authorities say vandals smashed out the windows of over 20 vehicles in Arlington late last week.

Investigators say that sometime between the night of October 20 and the morning of October 21, someone smashed the windows of approximately 23 vehicles.

Police say five of the damaged vehicles were located in the 2100 block of N. Thomas Street and another five were in the 900 block of N. Pollard Street. Officers say two vehicles damaged were in the 1800 block of N. Adams Street.

The other vehicles were found in the following areas:

-1500 block of N. Rhodes Street

-3100 block of S. Eads Street

-1000 block of Patrick Henry Drive

-2700 block of S. Veitch Street

-1300 block of N. Courthouse Road

-900 block of N. Nelson Street

-800 block of N. Woodrow Street

-2000 block of 15th Street N.

-500 block of 31st Street S.

-1400 block of N. Rhodes Street

-2100 block of N. Rolfe Street

Anyone with information is asked to contact police.