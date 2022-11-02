Man arrested after confronting deputies with chainsaw in Montgomery County

A man was taken into custody after confronting police officers with a chainsaw in Rockville, Maryland.

The Montgomery County Sheriff's Office says deputies responded around 1:25 a.m. on Tuesday to an emergency petition from Frederick County looking for a subject.

According to the sheriff's office, deputies located the subject at the intersection of Maryland Avenue and Fleet Street in Rockville.

READ MORE: Man shot inside Woodbridge home after struggle with gunman who forced way inside: police

Once deputies made contact with the subject, they say, he ran to a nearby vehicle and drove off, before crashing into a traffic light pole.

Investigators say, the subject then pulled out a chainsaw as deputies ordered him to put it down.

The subject was eventually taken into custody. He was taken to a local hospital due to injuries he suffered from the crash.

No officers were injured during the incident.

Investigators have not identified the subject, or what prompted the emergency petition from Frederick County.

READ MORE: Woman exposes herself handing out Halloween candy to children in Anne Arundel County

The Montgomery County Sheriff's Office says the incident remains under investigation, and that criminal charges against the subject are pending.