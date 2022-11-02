Man shot inside Woodbridge home after struggle with gunman who forced way inside: police

A 51-year-old man remains hospitalized after he was shot during a struggle with a gunman who police say forced his way inside the victim's Woodbridge home.

The shooting happened Monday just before 1:45 p.m. in the 13400 block of Orangewood Drive.

Police say the man heard a noise at the front door and when he checked found the gunman had smashed the glass screen door and was attempting to force his way inside.

The man confronted the suspect who pulled a firearm. The two men struggled and a round was fired which struck the victim.

The suspect fled the area. He was described by police as being in his mid-twenties and last seen wearing a baseball-style cap, a black mask, and a black hooded sweatshirt.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police.