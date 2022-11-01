Woman exposes herself handing out Halloween candy to children in Anne Arundel County

A woman exposed herself to children trick-or-treating on Monday as she was handing out Halloween candy.

Anne Arundel County Police responded to a report of indecent exposure in the 3600 block on 2nd Avenue in Edgewater around 7:30 p.m. on Halloween.

The complaint alleged that Wendee Kaczorek, 45, was exposing herself to children and yelling profane language at them as they trick or treated at a residence.

Officers arrested Kaczorek, and she has been charged with indecent exposure and disorderly conduct.