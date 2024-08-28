Mamta Kafle timeline: The search for the missing woman continues

The search for the missing Manassas Park mother, Mamta Kafle, continues a month after her disappearance.

Manassas Park Chief Mario Lugo described the search for Mamta Kafle as "promising" after new leads and tips emerged in the investigation.

Related article

"We located additional evidence, but unfortunately, I can’t disclose what they are right now. We are making progress," Chief Lugo told FOX 5 exclusively.

Police released a timeline of the disappearance of Mamta Kafle, a 28-year-old mother and nurse who was last seen over two weeks ago, according to officials.

Kafle was last seen on July 31.

July 27: Mamta was last see at the UVA Health Prince William Medical Center.

July 28: Mamta spoke to a friend.

July 31: Naresh last saw Mamta.

August 2: Police responded to a welfare check at Mamta's residence and spoke to her husband, who did not want to report her as missing at that time.

August 5: Naresh officially reported Mamta as missing to the police.

August 5-8: Case elevated to "involuntary/critical missing."

Related article

An additional search was conducted by Prince William County authorities on Tuesday, August 27 at the home of Naresh Bhatt, who remains in jail on a felony charge of concealing a dead body in connection with his wife’s disappearance.

Tune in to the special coverage of Mamta Kafle's disappearance on FOX LOCAL. FOX 5 DC is available to watch for free on Roku, Amazon FireTV, Apple TV, Google Android TV and Vizio with the FOX LOCAL app. FOX LOCAL is free 24/7 live streaming, breaking news, live video, weather forecasts, traffic reports and in-depth reporting on sports, politics, health and more.

With FOX LOCAL, you can watch FOX 5 DC locally produced programming live on your TV without cable or a TV provider – 100% FREE. Please note, FOX network programming, including NFL games, is not available on the FOX LOCAL app. Here’s how you can stream FOX network programming.