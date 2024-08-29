Mamta Kafle Bhatt’s mother, brother in US; husband’s defense waives right to preliminary hearing

Naresh Bhatt’s defense team waived the right to a preliminary hearing Thursday at a Prince William County courthouse, as supporters of his missing and presumed dead wife, Mamta Kafle Bhatt, gathered outside.

The preliminary hearing would have allowed the judge to determine if there was enough evidence to support probable cause. According to the judge, the case will now be certified to a grand jury. Bhatt remains in custody after being denied bond earlier this week.

Outside the courthouse, Mamta’s friends and former coworkers gathered after attending the hearing.

Holly Wirth, a nurse and Mamta’s former colleague at UVA Health Prince William Medical Center, said Mamta’s mother and brother had arrived in the U.S. and are with the couple's 11-month-old daughter, Neema.

"They are in a tremendous amount of pain. Where their joy comes from right now is being reunited with their granddaughter," Wirth said.

Wirth and others have been attending the court proceedings since they began. Wirth called Naresh a "master manipulator" and said he was wearing an orange jumpsuit during the hearing.

She also spoke on behalf of Mamta who she considered a close friend. "At the end of the day, Mamta should be known as always, a loving wife, a loving mother, a very proud, registered nurse, and a very good friend," Wirth said. "The smile on the pictures that you see of Mamta. That was her always smile."

Investigators continue to search for the body of Mamta Kafle who went missing in July. Kafle’s husband, Naresh Bhatt, is currently in jail, facing one charge for concealing her body in connection with her disappearance.