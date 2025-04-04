Suspect in mysterious Virginia murder in US illegally: ICE

The Brief Jose Velasquez-Martinez, 27, was arrested and charged in the stabbing death of Brandon Probst in Virginia. Velasquez-Martinez, identified as an unlawfully present Salvadoran national, entered the U.S. in 2011 without inspection, ICE says. ICE has issued an immigration detainer following his arrest on murder charges.



Authorities say the suspect, who was arrested and charged in the stabbing death of a Virginia man who was found bleeding from the neck inside a stranger’s home, is in the country illegally.

ICE confirms suspect in Virginia stabbing is in U.S. illegally

"Jose Velasquez-Martinez, 27, is an illegally present Salvadoran national," a U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement spokesperson told FOX 5. "He illegally entered the United States on an unknown date in 2011, at an unknown location, and without being inspected, admitted, or paroled by a U.S. immigration official."

Police say a woman returned to her home on John Marshall Parkway in Fauquier County just before 10 p.m. on March 27 to find a man inside with stab wounds to the neck. The man, identified as 29-year-old Brandon Probst of Stuarts Draft, VA, later died.

Fatal altercation leads to murder charge

What we know:

Officers arrested Velasquez-Martinez several days later and charged him with murder. Court documents say the two men were involved in an altercation outside the home when Velasquez-Martinez used a knife to stab and cut Probst in the neck.

Probst made his way inside the house where he was later discovered by the resident who called 911. Probst and the resident did not know each other.

ICE officials lodged an immigration detainer against Velasquez-Martinez with the Fauquier County Jail after he was arrested, the spokesperson continued.

