Friends of missing Virginia mom say domestic violence resources ‘could have saved her’

As investigators continue to search for the body of Mamta Kafle, a missing mother from Northern Virginia, her friends are raising their voices against domestic violence, saying more resources could have saved her.

Kafle’s husband, Naresh Bhatt, is currently in jail, facing charges for concealing her body.

During a bond hearing this week, prosecutors briefly mentioned that Mamta may have been a victim of domestic violence.

Her friend, Prabha Deuja, expressed deep concern, stating, "If she had the resources, maybe we could have saved her."

Domestic violence advocates emphasize that leaving an abusive relationship is often more complicated than it seems.

"It takes seven to eight times before a victim leaves their home and their abuser, unfortunately. And by the time they are ready to leave, that is the most dangerous time," said Elisa Castillo, director of domestic violence services with ACTS (Action in Community Through Service).

ACTS is the only non-profit organization in Prince William County offering domestic violence prevention and intervention services.

Castillo highlighted the critical importance of having a safety plan in place for victims ready to leave abusive situations. "We have to have a safety plan and we have to do the crisis intervention because if that is not in place, a fatality like this can happen again, unfortunately," she added.

Prosecutors working on Kafle’s case revealed that she had reached out for help on social media, including Facebook. Castillo wants victims to know that there are resources available and encourages people to recognize the red flags of abuse, such as excessive control over a partner’s actions. "Power and control. They don’t let you work. They’re always checking what time you’re coming home. It’s like multiple calls," she said.

Dr. Stan Jones, CEO of ACTS, shared that the organization is seeing an increase in people seeking services, including court protective orders. "Last year, we assisted with more than a thousand protective orders and sheltered about 116 victims of domestic violence," said Jones. He added that ACTS interacted with several thousand more people in the county but acknowledged there are still many more they are trying to reach.

Castillo spoke about the fear many victims experience when seeking help.

"We get clients that walk in and say, ‘I want to file for a protective order,’ but then they come back and say, ‘Never mind, maybe that will put me in more danger. Maybe he’s going to kill me tonight.’ There is a fear, unfortunately, and that number would be higher," she said.

Jones pointed out two significant challenges ACTS faces: raising awareness about the organization’s existence and securing sufficient funding. While they receive some funding from county grants, much of their work relies on public donations.

For more information on how to support ACTS and their mission to combat domestic violence, visit ACTS’ website.

The number for the Domestic Violence Hotline 24/7 support (703) 221-4951.