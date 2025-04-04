DC crossing guard accused of selling drugs

The Brief A D.C. crossing guard has been accused of selling drugs from her car. Investigators say she kept cocaine in her sedan.



A D.C. crossing guard has been accused of selling drugs she kept in her car.

What we know:

A crossing guard, identified as Tara Jones in court documents, was arrested Thursday after admitting to police that a K-9 would indicate that drugs were in her car.

According to the court documents, Jones said "somebody got something in my car."

Jones reportedly worked on 3rd and Rhode Island Avenue Northeast. She was employed by the District's Department of Transportation.

Investigators say she kept cocaine in her gold sedan. Officers say they witnessed a hand-to-hand transaction between the crossing guard and a man.

By the numbers:

Police say when they searched Jones' car they found:

22 yellow zips containing a white rocklike substance

1 plastic bag containing 8 grams of a white rocklike substance

6 white pills

The pills have been identified as oxycodone, officials tell FOX 5.

What we don't know:

On Friday, a different crossing guard was working on 3rd and Rhode Island Avenue Northeast.

FOX 5 DC has reached out to the Department of Transportation, but have yet to hear back.