Makiyah Wilson murder trial: Closing arguments begin in DC court

Closing arguments begin Monday in the trial for six people connected to the 2018 murder of 10-year-old Makiyah Wilson.

The trial for Quentin Michals, Qujuan Thomas, Isaiah Murchison, Darrise Jeffers, Marquell Cobbs, and Gregory Taylor began in February.

All six face first-degree murder charges in connection with Makiyah's death.

The young girl was killed as she was buying ice cream on 53rd Street in her Northeast D.C. neighborhood on July 16, 2018 after shots were fired into a crowd. Police say four others, including Makiyah's sister, were injured in the shooting.

Authorities believe Makiyah was caught in the crossfire of a shooting that was retaliation for a 2017 attack that left several of the suspected gunmen wounded.

A total of 11 people were arrested and charged in the case.