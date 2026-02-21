LIVE | Winter Storm Watch: How much is it going to snow in DC, Maryland, Virginia?

The Brief A Winter Storm Watch has been expanded to include the DC metro area. Snow is possible Sunday night into Monday across DC, Maryland and Virginia. Forecast confidence remains moderate as the storm’s track continues to evolve.



The National Weather Service has expanded a Winter Storm Watch to cover the Washington, D.C., metro area as forecasters monitor a coastal storm that could bring accumulating snow to parts of the Mid-Atlantic late Sunday into Monday.

What we know:

Officials from the National Weather Service in Baltimore-Washington say the Winter Storm Watch — originally for other portions of the region — has now been expanded to include the DC metro area, reflecting increasing confidence that snow is possible this weekend.

Rain to snow transition

Precipitation is expected to begin as rain Sunday morning.

Temperatures will initially be above freezing across much of the region.

Rain is expected to change to snow late Sunday afternoon or evening, first in northern and western areas, then closer to D.C.

Little accumulation is expected during the first half of Sunday due to above-freezing ground temperatures.

Snow potential

Current projections suggest:

Washington, D.C.: Around 3–6 inches possible under the most likely scenario.

Northern Maryland and areas north/east of DC: Higher potential totals.

Northern Neck and Eastern Shore (MD/VA): 2–6 inches possible, with localized higher amounts.

Western zones near I-81: Lower totals possible if drier air limits snowfall.

Snowfall is expected to accumulate mainly Sunday night through early Monday.

Virginia impacts

Across Virginia, the highest snow probabilities are focused east-central portions of the state, including:

Northern Neck

Eastern Shore

Accumulations of 2–6 inches are possible in these areas.

Farther south and west across central Virginia, lower totals are expected, with some areas seeing a dusting to 2 inches depending on how quickly rain changes to snow.

Gale Watches have been issued for the Chesapeake Bay and nearshore coastal waters Sunday evening through early Monday afternoon, with northerly winds increasing to 25–35 knots and gusts up to 40–45 knots.

Maryland impacts

Across Maryland:

The Eastern Shore has the highest likelihood of accumulating snow.

Areas north and east of D.C. have a better chance of higher totals.

Western Maryland could see some snow but may miss the heaviest bands.

Winter Storm Watches have been issued for parts of the region where five inches or more of snow is possible.

Minor tidal flooding is possible late Sunday night into early Monday along portions of the Maryland beaches, with up to one foot of inundation in vulnerable areas.

Timeline:

According to the National Weather Service:

Sunday morning: Rain moves into the region. Temperatures remain above freezing for most locations.

Sunday afternoon: Rain continues. Colder air begins filtering in from the northwest.

Sunday evening: Rain transitions to snow from north to south. Accumulation becomes more likely after sunset.

Sunday night: Most widespread accumulating snowfall expected across the D.C. region.

Monday morning commute: Snow-covered roads and reduced visibility could create travel disruptions.

Monday afternoon: Storm pulls away. Snow tapers to flurries. Temperatures rise above freezing, helping with melting.

What we don't know:

Exact snowfall totals remain uncertain.

Temperature differences of just a few degrees could significantly affect accumulation.

The strength and track of the coastal storm will determine how far west heavier snow bands extend.

If the storm tracks closer to the coastline and strengthens, totals in D.C. could trend higher. If it remains weaker or farther offshore, amounts could stay on the lower end.

Why you should care:

Even moderate snowfall Sunday night could disrupt the Monday morning commute.

Unlike January’s deep freeze, warmer temperatures next week should help melt snow more quickly, limiting long-lasting impacts.

Residents are encouraged to monitor updated forecasts Saturday and Sunday as confidence improves.

