Video shows suspect in murder of millionaire philanthropist at Maryland senior facility, police say

Police have released surveillance video of a person they’re calling a suspect seen on the grounds of a Montgomery County senior living facility around the time millionaire philanthropist Robert Fuller was killed over the weekend.

Video shows a suspect on the property around the time Robert Fuller was shot. Police say the person's gender and race are unclear. Detectives urge anyone who recognizes the clothing or gait to contact Montgomery County police.



Fuller, 87, was found dead Saturday morning inside his apartment at the Cogir Potomac Senior Living facility in Potomac. Police say he died from a gunshot wound to the head.

Investigators say the video does not provide a clear description of the suspect’s gender or race, noting the individual could be male or female.

Fuller was a retired Navy Reserve officer and attorney from Augusta, Maine, where he was widely known for his philanthropic work.

Detectives are asking anyone who recognizes the clothing worn by the person in the video, or who can identify distinguishing characteristics such as the individual’s gait, to contact the Major Crimes Division at 240‑773‑5070 or Crime Solvers of Montgomery County.

