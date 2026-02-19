New Maryland law would require drivers to clear snow, ice off cars
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. - In Maryland, lawmakers discussed new legislation Thursday aimed at getting drivers to clear snow and ice off the tops of their vehicles.
What we know:
If passed, what's being referred to as the Clear Before Your Drive Act would make it illegal to drive without making a reasonable effort to remove snow and ice off your car.
A violation would be a misdemeanor, and drivers may also face fines, which would be different for non-commercial and commercial vehicles and would increase for repeat offenses. So, for example, a noncommercial vehicle’s first offense would trigger a $25 fine, whereas a fourth or subsequent offense would cost a driver $200.
Police would not be able to pull drivers over solely because of uncleared snow or ice. Instead, it would be a secondary offense, except when the violation leads to an accident that results in property damage or someone getting hurt.
The backstory:
"Most of all, we do not want to have a death, to name this law after someone as a result of our not being proactive and thinking about public safety," explained Del. Edith Patterson (D - Charles County), who is sponsoring the legislation.
She wasn't just speaking hypothetically. In an interview with Fox 5, Patterson referenced "Christine's Law" out of Pennsylvania, which was named after a woman who was killed after a piece of ice fell off a truck and crashed through her windshield.
"This is a no-nonsense law," Patterson added. "It’s a practicality to say we want to make sure that Marylanders are safe."
What's next:
Patterson said she's confident that the Clear Before You Drive Act will become law during this legislative session.
Interestingly, she said she unsuccessfully introduced similar legislation about a decade ago, but – on the heels of a major winter storm – added, "timing is everything."