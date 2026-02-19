New Maryland law would require drivers to clear snow, ice off cars

The Brief The Clear Before You Drive Act aims to get Maryland drivers to clear snow and ice off the tops of their vehicles. Failing to do so would be a misdemeanor and could result in a fine. Police would not be able to pull drivers over solely because of uncleared snow and ice.



In Maryland, lawmakers discussed new legislation Thursday aimed at getting drivers to clear snow and ice off the tops of their vehicles.

What we know:

If passed, what's being referred to as the Clear Before Your Drive Act would make it illegal to drive without making a reasonable effort to remove snow and ice off your car.

A violation would be a misdemeanor, and drivers may also face fines, which would be different for non-commercial and commercial vehicles and would increase for repeat offenses. So, for example, a noncommercial vehicle’s first offense would trigger a $25 fine, whereas a fourth or subsequent offense would cost a driver $200.

Police would not be able to pull drivers over solely because of uncleared snow or ice. Instead, it would be a secondary offense, except when the violation leads to an accident that results in property damage or someone getting hurt.

The backstory:

"Most of all, we do not want to have a death, to name this law after someone as a result of our not being proactive and thinking about public safety," explained Del. Edith Patterson (D - Charles County), who is sponsoring the legislation.

She wasn't just speaking hypothetically. In an interview with Fox 5, Patterson referenced "Christine's Law" out of Pennsylvania, which was named after a woman who was killed after a piece of ice fell off a truck and crashed through her windshield.

"This is a no-nonsense law," Patterson added. "It’s a practicality to say we want to make sure that Marylanders are safe."

What's next:

Patterson said she's confident that the Clear Before You Drive Act will become law during this legislative session.

Interestingly, she said she unsuccessfully introduced similar legislation about a decade ago, but – on the heels of a major winter storm – added, "timing is everything."