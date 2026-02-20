2 measles cases confirmed in northern Virginia; VDH lists possible exposure sites

The Virginia Department of Health has confirmed two measles cases in northern Virginia and released a list of dates, times and locations where the public may have been exposed.

Health officials say both patients are adults who recently traveled together within the United States.

VDH has published the following list of potential exposure sites in an effort to identify anyone who may be at risk:

Harris Teeter, located at 10060 Market Circle in Manassas, between 5 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. Friday, February 13

Walmart, located at 9401 Liberia Avenue in Manassas, between 5:30 p.m. and 8 p.m. Friday, February 13

Marco’s Pizza, located at 9223 Sudley Road in Manassas, between 6 p.m. and 8:30 p.m. Friday, February 13

Bull Run Unitarian Universalists, located at 9350 Main Street in Manassas, between 7:30 a.m. and 11:30 a.m. Saturday, February 14

Best Buy Outlet, located at 7665 Sudley Road in Manassas, between 2 p.m. and 5:30 p.m. Saturday, February 14

Mountaintop Church, located at 9213 Center Street in ManassasSaturday, February 14 between 4:30 p.m. and 11:59 p.m.Sunday, February 15 between 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Lidl, located at 9795 Liberia Avenue in Manassas, between 2 p.m. and 4:30 p.m. Sunday, February 15

Target, located at 9900 Sowder Village Square in Manassas, between 6:30 p.m. to 9 p.m. Sunday, February 15

Medical Center, located at 7051 Heathcote Village Way in Gainesville, between 1 p.m. and 4 p.m. Monday, February 16

Office Building, located at 2800 Eisenhower Avenue in Alexandria, between 10 a.m. and 1 p.m. Tuesday, February 17

Virginia has reported 10 cases of measles in 2026 and says any additional exposure sites identified will be posted to the VDH Measles website.

What to do if you have been exposed to measles

Most Virginians have immunity to measles through vaccination, so the overall risk to the public remains low. Still, anyone who was at the listed exposure sites during the specified times should:

Report your exposure to VDH by completing this short survey. Public health officials will follow up with respondents if additional actions are needed.

Find out if you have been vaccinated for measles or have had measles previously. Make sure you are up to date with the recommended number of measles (MMR) vaccinations. To check your immunization status, call your healthcare provider or request records through the VDH Record Request Portal. If you have received two doses of a measles-containing vaccine, or were born before 1957, you are considered protected and do not need to seek post-exposure treatment at this time.

To check your immunization status, call your healthcare provider or request records through the VDH Record Request Portal

If you have received two doses of a measles-containing vaccine, or were born before 1957, you are considered protected and do not need to seek post-exposure treatment at this time.

People who are not fully vaccinated or otherwise immune to measles should contact their healthcare provider or call their local health department. People who are not immune to measles may qualify for post-exposure treatments. There is a small timeframe for these protective post-exposure treatments to be effective.

Watch for symptoms of measles for 21 days after the potential exposure. Monitoring for symptoms is especially important for people who are not fully vaccinated or otherwise immune to measles. If you notice symptoms of measles, immediately isolate yourself by staying home. Contact your healthcare provider right away. If you need to seek healthcare, call ahead before going to your healthcare provider's office or the emergency room to notify them that you may have been exposed to measles and ask them to call the local health department. This call will help protect other patients and staff. The most likely time you would become sick would be between February 18 and March 10. Contact your local health department or email epi_response@vdh.virginia.gov to discuss any additional recommendations.

If you notice symptoms of measles, immediately isolate yourself by staying home. Contact your healthcare provider right away. If you need to seek healthcare, call ahead before going to your healthcare provider’s office or the emergency room to notify them that you may have been exposed to measles and ask them to call the Contact your healthcare provider right away. If you need to seek healthcare, call ahead before going to your healthcare provider’s office or the emergency room to notify them that you may have been exposed to measles and ask them to call the local health department . This call will help protect other patients and staff.

The most likely time you would become sick would be between February 18 and March 10.

Contact your local health department or email epi_response@vdh.virginia.gov to discuss any additional recommendations.