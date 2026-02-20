Expand / Collapse search

Man gets 3 years in prison for hitting, dragging MPD officer with ATV

Published  February 20, 2026 7:09pm EST
Crime and Public Safety
The Brief

    • Gerard Stokes was sentenced to three years in prison on Friday.
    • Stokes pleaded guilty last year to assaulting a Metropolitan Police Department officer.
    • Police said Stokes drove his ATV into an officer, dragging her for about 15 feet.

WASHINGTON - The man who pleaded guilty last year to running a Metropolitan Police Department officer over with his ATV was sentenced Friday to three years in prison.

What we know:

Gerard Stokes of Greenbelt, Maryland, was sentenced to 36 months in prison. 

The attack happened in March 2025, when MPD officers saw a group of people on ATVs loitering outside a gas station on U Street in Northwest D.C. When the officers tried to approach the people on the ATVs, Stokes, according to police, "popped a wheelie" then drove at the officers, clipping one and hitting the other head-on.

The second officer was dragged under the ATV and pulled for approximately 15 feet, leaving her with a concussion and a fractured jaw.

Stokes was arrested in August 2025 and pleaded guilty to assault in December 2025.

What they're saying:

U.S. Attorney Jeanine Pirro called the incident a "violent, egregious attack."

"Today, my office held accountable a criminal who attacked two Metropolitan Police Department officers by driving into them with his ATV. He will now spend 3 years behind bars," Pirro said.

