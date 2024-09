The Netflix show ‘Love is Blind’ announced Season 7 will feature D.C. singles trusting the pods and trying to find love.

The show shared the news on the social media platform X. "May the pods never close. Love is Blind Season 7, set in Washington, D.C., is coming OCTOBER 2!"

'Love is Blind' is a reality TV show that introduces singles to each other without letting them see each other, in order to see if their connection is more than skin deep.