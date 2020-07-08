Loudoun County sheriff’s office investigating homicide after body found along roadway in Sterling area

The Loudoun County sheriff’s office is investigating after a body was found on the side of a road near Sterling early Wednesday morning.

Investigators responded to the scene along Emerald Point Terrace near Winding Road around 3:30 a.m.

The victim – an adult male – has not been identified.

The sheriff’s office has not indicated how the man was killed.

If you have any information that might help the sheriff’s office in its investigation, call (703) 777-1021 or (703) 777-1919.

