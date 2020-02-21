Former day care worker accused of restraining child with duct tape in Ashburn

article

A former day care worker from Sterling is behind bars Friday for allegedly assaulting a child in her care at the Open Arms Child Development Center in Ashburn last month.

The Loudoun County Sheriff's Office says 25-year-old Cinthia J. Escobar Gomez is accused of restraining a child's legs with duct tape on January 23. Authorities say the incident happened inside the day care center in a class of 4 and 5-year-old children. The child was not hurt.

Escobar Gomez was arrested Thursday night and charged with assault and battery.

She is currently being held without bond at the Loudoun County Adult Detention Center.

Last week, the sheriff's office and the Loudoun County CPS would not elaborate on the allegation after Open Arms sent out an email to parents. Escobar Gomez no longer works at the day care.