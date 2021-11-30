Loudoun County School Board holds first meeting open to public since June

The Loudoun County School Board has made headlines across the country after several high-profile and inflammatory meetings in recent months and the board is holding its first meeting open to the public since June on Tuesday night.

The school board has not allowed spectators inside the meeting room during the public comment portion since the June 22 meeting that erupted in chaos and ended in violence.

The meeting devolved as parents argued over critical race theory and a transgender student rights policy.

One parent, Scott Smith, was arrested for disorderly conduct. FOX 5 later learned that his child was allegedly sexually assaulted in a school bathroom in May.

The school board is rewriting the rules on who can speak and how to proceed during the public comment portion of board meetings.

The board will vote on Tuesday on a public comment policy that will limit speakers to citizens of the county, taxpayers in the county, business owners in the county, LCPS students, parents of LCPS students who live outside the county, public school employees or their representatives.